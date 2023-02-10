In the case of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), what’s next?

The closing price of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) was $3.96 for the day, down -4.35% from the previous closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521754 shares were traded. QUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QUOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Reece Joseph E bought 10,000 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 31,092 led to the insider holds 146,535 shares of the business.

GESSOW ANDREW J bought 15,000 shares of QUOT for $45,000 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 400,108 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Raskin Scott David, who serves as the President of the company, sold 25,831 shares for $3.11 each. As a result, the insider received 80,394 and left with 1,167,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1595.

Shares Statistics:

QUOT traded an average of 782.85K shares per day over the past three months and 617.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.66M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QUOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.74M to a low estimate of $69.95M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.88M, an estimated decrease of -46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.14M, a decrease of -44.60% over than the figure of -$46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.49M, down -42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.59M and the low estimate is $330.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.