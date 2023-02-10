In What Direction Will Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Goes From Here?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed the day trading at $6.66 down -3.20% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3336940 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETRN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $6 from $9.50 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETRN traded about 3.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETRN traded about 4.24M shares per day. A total of 433.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.96M with a Short Ratio of 12.96M, compared to 16.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

ETRN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.