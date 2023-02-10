In What Direction Will KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) was $403.74 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $404.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228752 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $414.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $399.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $325 from $260 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $370 to $400.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Hanley Jeneanne Michelle sold 500 shares for $406.67 per share. The transaction valued at 203,332 led to the insider holds 3,554 shares of the business.

Lorig Brian sold 3,127 shares of KLAC for $1,250,800 on Dec 09. The Executive Vice President now owns 29,779 shares after completing the transaction at $400.00 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Donzella Oreste, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,194 shares for $380.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,215,828 and left with 31,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $429.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 397.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 352.32.

Shares Statistics:

KLAC traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.55, KLAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.42 and a low estimate of $6.1, while EPS last year was $5.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.86, with high estimates of $6.54 and low estimates of $4.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.5 and $19.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.17. EPS for the following year is $18.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $27.09 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $7.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.