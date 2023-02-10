International Paper Company (IP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed the day trading at $38.37 down -2.71% from the previous closing price of $39.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3608530 shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $29.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when PLATH THOMAS J. sold 2,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 72,000 led to the insider holds 49,953 shares of the business.

Nicholls Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of IP for $252,473 on Oct 31. The Senior Vice President now owns 101,897 shares after completing the transaction at $33.66 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 each. As a result, the insider received 167,270,478 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IP traded about 3.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IP traded about 4.33M shares per day. A total of 357.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.42M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.64M, compared to 15.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Dividends & Splits

IP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.85, up from 2.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.30.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $5.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.85B to a low estimate of $5.22B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.36B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.21B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.36B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.83B and the low estimate is $19.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.