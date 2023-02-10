Invest in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $58.78 in the prior trading day, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $57.51, down -2.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842184 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $50.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Davis Heather A. sold 382 shares for $62.02 per share. The transaction valued at 23,692 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Davis Heather A. sold 429 shares of ASO for $24,912 on Feb 01. The SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax now owns 176 shares after completing the transaction at $58.07 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Maini Manish, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 102,328 shares for $58.04 each. As a result, the insider received 5,939,117 and left with 103,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $63.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.95M. Shares short for ASO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 12.62M, compared to 10.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 26.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.44 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $6.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.