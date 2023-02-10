Invest in Allakos Inc. (ALLK) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $6.88 in the prior trading day, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed at $6.67, down -3.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706044 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 972.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 541.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.95M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.8 and -$6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6. EPS for the following year is -$2.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.7 and -$4.95.