Invest in International Seaways Inc. (INSW) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at $43.64 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $43.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561940 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Small James D III sold 500 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 60,351 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $39,100 on Feb 01. The SVP,CFO & Treasurer now owns 65,594 shares after completing the transaction at $39.10 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Pribor Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $36.62 each. As a result, the insider received 36,620 and left with 66,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $46.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSW traded on average about 596.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INSW is 0.48, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.94 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $3.86 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.34 and $4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 7 analysts recommending between $10.28 and $3.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $681M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $777.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 185.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $659.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.