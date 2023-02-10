Invest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at $22.21 in the last session, down -3.18% from day before closing price of $22.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380722 shares were traded. MGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares for $24.26 per share. The transaction valued at 181,950,000 led to the insider holds 8,296,077 shares of the business.

EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $181,950,000 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,296,077 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 each. As a result, the insider received 202,575,000 and left with 10,912,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGY traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.78M. Shares short for MGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.25M, compared to 15.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MGY is 0.23, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.51 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $450.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $558M to a low estimate of $426.25M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $283.58M, an estimated increase of 58.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $435.55M, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $58.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $554M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 61.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.