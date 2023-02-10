Invest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) closed at $4.66 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827341 shares were traded. OLMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4035.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 17.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 200,000 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 806,900 led to the insider holds 3,913,676 shares of the business.

Horn Kinney sold 5,253 shares of OLMA for $24,952 on Mar 10. The CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER now owns 2,458 shares after completing the transaction at $4.75 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5508.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLMA traded on average about 155.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 156.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.82 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$3.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$3.62.