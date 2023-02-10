Investing in Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.75, down -10.66% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0895 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880906 shares were traded. JG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8259 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7350.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, China Renaissance on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.07.

On May 04, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On April 28, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 28, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JG has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9139.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JG traded 222.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.47M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 251.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 411.05k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.06M, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.33M and the low estimate is $51.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.