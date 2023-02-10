Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $11.00 down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $11.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040024 shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 06, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 06, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,500,000 shares for $11.60 per share. The transaction valued at 17,400,000 led to the insider holds 3,915,000 shares of the business.

Novack David F sold 52,204 shares of DVAX for $650,984 on Nov 08. The President & COO now owns 2,066 shares after completing the transaction at $12.47 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000,000 shares for $14.68 each. As a result, the insider received 44,040,000 and left with 5,415,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DVAX has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 127.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 15.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.85% and a Short% of Float of 17.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $159.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $175.5M to a low estimate of $140.98M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $108.27M, an estimated increase of 47.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.33M, a decrease of -15.20% less than the figure of $47.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $439.44M, up 58.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $865.6M and the low estimate is $145.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.