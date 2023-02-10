Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at $14.60 down -3.50% from its previous closing price of $15.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6309874 shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newell Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On March 30, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Craigie James bought 10,000 shares for $13.36 per share. The transaction valued at 133,600 led to the insider holds 31,868 shares of the business.

ICAHN BRETT sold 10,000 shares of NWL for $171,000 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 240,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.10 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, ICAHN BRETT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 71,304 shares for $16.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,204,325 and left with 953,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $26.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWL has traded an average of 4.13M shares per day and 3.67M over the past ten days. A total of 413.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 21.65M, compared to 16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWL is 0.92, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62. The current Payout Ratio is 68.20% for NWL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B, a decrease of -19.70% less than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.59B, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.47B and the low estimate is $9.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.