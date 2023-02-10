Is Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) closed at $14.07 in the last session, down -1.88% from day before closing price of $14.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824084 shares were traded. HLIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 262.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $14.25 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 15,179 shares for $14.19 per share. The transaction valued at 215,388 led to the insider holds 483,642 shares of the business.

HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 69,090 shares of HLIT for $922,075 on Dec 13. The President and CEO now owns 474,780 shares after completing the transaction at $13.35 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Ben-Natan Nimrod, who serves as the SVP & GM, Broadband Business of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider received 745,200 and left with 265,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harmonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLIT has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLIT traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.58M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 9.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 15.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.7M to a low estimate of $147.6M. As of the current estimate, Harmonic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.83M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.68M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $624M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $614.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.15M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746M and the low estimate is $702M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.