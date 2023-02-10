Is Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $164.54 in the prior trading day, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) closed at $167.55, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912437 shares were traded. JKHY stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JKHY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 385.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $210.

On June 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $190.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 15, 2022, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Foss David B sold 16,000 shares for $188.11 per share. The transaction valued at 3,009,685 led to the insider holds 106,099 shares of the business.

Foss David B sold 3,247 shares of JKHY for $610,701 on Mar 23. The Board Chair & CEO now owns 97,947 shares after completing the transaction at $188.08 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Adelson Gregory R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 4,400 shares for $185.23 each. As a result, the insider received 815,010 and left with 6,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKHY has reached a high of $212.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 180.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 487.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 533.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JKHY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JKHY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.75, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for JKHY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKHY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.