Is this a Prime Time To acquire AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) stock

After finishing at $42.75 in the prior trading day, AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) closed at $42.66, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619255 shares were traded. ATRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $63.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Doraiswamy Vinayak sold 4,983 shares for $45.99 per share. The transaction valued at 229,168 led to the insider holds 19,406 shares of the business.

Austin Tonya sold 3,203 shares of ATRC for $136,736 on May 13. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 17,621 shares after completing the transaction at $42.69 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Austin Tonya, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 282 shares for $61.59 each. As a result, the insider received 17,368 and left with 20,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRC has reached a high of $72.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 255.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 337.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.20M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.33M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386M and the low estimate is $376.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.