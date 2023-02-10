Is this a Prime Time To acquire Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) stock

The price of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) closed at $1.69 in the last session, down -3.98% from day before closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721686 shares were traded. EVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVAX has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2460.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVAX traded on average about 576.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.80M. Insiders hold about 42.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 181.22k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.65.