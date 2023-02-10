Is this a Prime Time To acquire KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) stock

After finishing at $15.04 in the prior trading day, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) closed at $14.55, down -3.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533560 shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.48.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KREF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $19.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 82,917,500 led to the insider holds 10,000,000 shares of the business.

KKR REFT Holdings L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KREF for $82,917,500 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 10,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $21.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 431.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.27M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KREF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.72, compared to 1.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.38.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $48.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52M to a low estimate of $46.1M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.45M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.8M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $184.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.51M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218M and the low estimate is $179.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.