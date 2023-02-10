Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nucor Corporation (NUE) stock

After finishing at $166.31 in the prior trading day, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed at $163.59, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1649042 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $125.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares for $177.99 per share. The transaction valued at 349,217 led to the insider holds 74,138 shares of the business.

Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares of NUE for $8,034,300 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 172,629 shares after completing the transaction at $177.13 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $187.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 259.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NUE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.62, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.24 and a low estimate of $3.81, while EPS last year was $7.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.9, with high estimates of $4.9 and low estimates of $3.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.97 and $27.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.04. EPS for the following year is $12.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $16.28 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.24B to a low estimate of $8B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.36B, an estimated decrease of -18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.81B, a decrease of -16.00% over than the figure of -$18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.81B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.48B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.25B and the low estimate is $30.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.