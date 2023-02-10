Is this a Prime Time To acquire QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) stock

The price of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at $130.53 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $132.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5710408 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $150 from $120 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $150.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 27,626 shares for $131.48 per share. The transaction valued at 3,632,290 led to the insider holds 23,637 shares of the business.

CATHEY JAMES J sold 2,084 shares of QCOM for $231,512 on Jan 03. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 2,664 shares after completing the transaction at $111.09 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who serves as the President QTL & Global Affairs of the company, sold 26,427 shares for $122.33 each. As a result, the insider received 3,232,884 and left with 51,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $184.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QCOM traded on average about 8.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 13.16M, compared to 14.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.00, which was 2.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.23 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.99 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.76 and $12.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.53. EPS for the following year is $12.83, with 29 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $11.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.22B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.