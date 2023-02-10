Is this a Prime Time To acquire United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock

The price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $49.82 in the last session, down -1.87% from day before closing price of $50.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5202175 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.61.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Hart Gregory L sold 20,000 shares for $50.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,700 led to the insider holds 19,652 shares of the business.

KENNEDY JAMES A C bought 3,000 shares of UAL for $117,195 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 19,596 shares after completing the transaction at $39.06 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, KENNEDY JAMES A C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $39.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,440 and bolstered with 16,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $53.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAL traded on average about 8.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 326.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.45M with a Short Ratio of 18.80M, compared to 15.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.34B to a low estimate of $12.12B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.19B, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.21B, an increase of 45.90% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.63B, up 81.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.69B and the low estimate is $42.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.