It’s a good day to be an CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2806243 shares were traded. CX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.90.

On September 20, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CEMEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CX has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CX traded 4.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.45M. Insiders hold about 60.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 6.84M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 17, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2017 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

