It’s a good day to be an Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shareholder

In the latest session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $37.90 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $38.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20358201 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comcast Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when COMCAST CORP sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 3,764,986 led to the insider holds 20,032,015 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 1,729,407 shares of CMCSA for $3,887,361 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,717,704 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,706,504 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,875,300 and left with 23,447,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $49.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMCSA has traded an average of 22.70M shares per day and 19.96M over the past ten days. A total of 4.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27B. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.5M with a Short Ratio of 65.89M, compared to 76.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.16, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 33.60% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 31 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.83B to a low estimate of $29.99B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.34B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.39B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.39B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.69B and the low estimate is $117.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.