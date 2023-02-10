It’s an appealing income play to consider Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

After finishing at $268.15 in the prior trading day, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed at $267.39, down -0.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198832 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $276.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $266.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $240 from $200 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $310.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Tozier Scott sold 1,719 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 378,180 led to the insider holds 63,384 shares of the business.

NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares of ALB for $630,562 on Dec 01. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 6,257 shares after completing the transaction at $280.25 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, NARWOLD KAREN G, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 9,072 shares for $322.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,923,543 and left with 8,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 251.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 2.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ALB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.54, compared to 1.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.57 and a low estimate of $5.49, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.38, with high estimates of $11.25 and low estimates of $7.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.55 and $19.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.31. EPS for the following year is $27.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $41.25 and $18.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.38M, an estimated increase of 192.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, an increase of 193.10% over than the figure of $192.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 125.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $5.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.