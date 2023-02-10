It’s an appealing income play to consider Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

The price of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed at $68.40 in the last session, down -7.43% from day before closing price of $73.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6694396 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Suydam John J sold 33,334 shares for $72.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,400,048 led to the insider holds 277,076 shares of the business.

Suydam John J sold 14,781 shares of APO for $1,049,451 on Jan 27. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 49,479 shares after completing the transaction at $71.00 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Suydam John J, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 18,552 shares for $71.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,192 and left with 310,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $74.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APO traded on average about 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 584.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.48M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 12.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APO is 1.60, which was 2.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.92.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $6.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $789.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $789.2M to a low estimate of $789.2M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $930.1M, a decrease of -9.20% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, down -17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.74B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.