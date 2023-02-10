It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) stock

The closing price of Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA) was $16.75 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $16.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616505 shares were traded. FNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Bird B. AG sold 1,350,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,950,000 led to the insider holds 14,201,180 shares of the business.

DaCosta Albert sold 500,000 shares of FNA for $8,500,000 on Jan 30. The insider now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, DaCosta Albert, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 8,500,000 and left with 479,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNA has reached a high of $21.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.17.

Shares Statistics:

FNA traded an average of 291.44K shares per day over the past three months and 691.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.55M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.52M to a low estimate of $42.41M. As of the current estimate, Paragon 28 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.85M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.63M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.46M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.22M and the low estimate is $210M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.