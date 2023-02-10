It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) stock

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed the day trading at $41.35 down -4.99% from the previous closing price of $43.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317116 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YETI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $69.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YETI traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YETI traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 86.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.69M, compared to 5.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $415.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427M to a low estimate of $398.5M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.64M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $499.17M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $510M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.