It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) stock

The closing price of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) was $23.78 for the day, down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $24.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2287913 shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZWS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $27 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Jackson Rodney sold 1,838 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 50,343 led to the insider holds 121,061 shares of the business.

PETERSON MARK W sold 5,042 shares of ZWS for $138,100 on May 13. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 235,997 shares after completing the transaction at $27.39 per share. On May 13, another insider, Wehr Craig, who serves as the Group Ex., President-Zurn of the company, sold 1,309 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 35,854 and left with 85,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $36.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.16.

Shares Statistics:

ZWS traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.46M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.35, ZWS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

