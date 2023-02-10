NOW (ServiceNow Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $463.30 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $463.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522676 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $474.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $461.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $420 from $525 previously.

On October 31, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $516.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on October 31, 2022, with a $516 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 90 shares for $464.59 per share. The transaction valued at 41,813 led to the insider holds 10,461 shares of the business.

Smith Paul John sold 391 shares of NOW for $182,950 on Feb 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 362 shares after completing the transaction at $467.90 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Bedi Christopher, who serves as the Chief Digital Information Ofc of the company, sold 377 shares for $464.59 each. As a result, the insider received 175,150 and left with 16,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 290.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $621.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 413.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 431.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOW traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 202.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 34 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 29 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.75B and the low estimate is $8.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.