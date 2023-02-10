PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed the day trading at $78.42 down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $79.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22857913 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYPL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $75.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Overweight to Sector Weight on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares for $94.95 per share. The transaction valued at 14,242 led to the insider holds 8,927 shares of the business.

Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares of PYPL for $2,131,596 on Aug 04. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 18,100 shares after completing the transaction at $97.82 per share. On May 06, another insider, Britto Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Product Officer of the company, bought 7,370 shares for $81.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 597,229 and bolstered with 175,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $125.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYPL traded about 14.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYPL traded about 13.37M shares per day. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.03M with a Short Ratio of 23.28M, compared to 21.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 36 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 46 analysts recommending between $5.52 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $6.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.98B to a low estimate of $6.74B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.18B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.54B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $30B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.