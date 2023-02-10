The name Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Chord Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $135.45, down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $138.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575388 shares were traded. CHRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $178.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $196.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Peterson Lynn A sold 4,685 shares for $140.07 per share. The transaction valued at 656,228 led to the insider holds 248,484 shares of the business.

Holroyd Samantha sold 1,250 shares of CHRD for $168,838 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 14,490 shares after completing the transaction at $135.07 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Peterson Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 700 shares for $140.15 each. As a result, the insider received 98,105 and left with 225,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chord’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRD has reached a high of $164.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHRD traded 367.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 393.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.34M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.71 and a low estimate of $7.98, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.39, with high estimates of $11.35 and low estimates of $8.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $57.25 and $29.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.21. EPS for the following year is $32.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $38.36 and $30.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $920.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $979M to a low estimate of $862M. As of the current estimate, Chord Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $239M, an estimated increase of 285.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $966M, an increase of 85.20% less than the figure of $285.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.