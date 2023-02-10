There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) can be one of them

The closing price of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) was $39.43 for the day, down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $39.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091884 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $43 from $53 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $39.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Paratte A. Robert sold 3,425 shares of KRC for $250,984 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 27,210 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.33.

Shares Statistics:

KRC traded an average of 928.52K shares per day over the past three months and 977.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.99, KRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 124.20% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.84M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $259.14M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.37M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.99M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.