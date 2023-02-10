There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) can be one of them

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) closed the day trading at $16.89 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $17.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528962 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $34.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHG traded about 2.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHG traded about 2.26M shares per day. A total of 885.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 880.51M. Shares short for PHG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 2.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

PHG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.91, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for PHG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.28B, down -16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.16B and the low estimate is $17.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.