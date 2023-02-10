There is a good chance Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $15.17 in the prior trading day, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) closed at $14.99, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601026 shares were traded. MD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on October 19, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ORDAN MARK S sold 22,166 shares for $15.45 per share. The transaction valued at 342,465 led to the insider holds 346,645 shares of the business.

Swift James D sold 24,000 shares of MD for $367,440 on Nov 07. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 87,956 shares after completing the transaction at $15.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pediatrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MD has reached a high of $27.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 585.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 751.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.97M. Shares short for MD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $511.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.2M to a low estimate of $504M. As of the current estimate, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.95M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $513.05M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.