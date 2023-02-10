There is a good chance Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $30.71 in the prior trading day, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) closed at $31.07, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979332 shares were traded. PERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PERI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On April 14, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $18.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on April 14, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has reached a high of $35.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.84M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PERI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 760.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PERI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 26, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $158M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.02M to a low estimate of $158M. As of the current estimate, Perion Network Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $121.03M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.21M, an increase of 28.00% less than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.61M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $478.5M, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.46M and the low estimate is $708.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.