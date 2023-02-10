There Is Still Room For Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) was $136.52 for the day, up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $136.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2152929 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $164 from $126 previously.

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $150.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when McCool John F sold 1,008 shares for $129.52 per share. The transaction valued at 130,556 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Taxay Marc sold 1,048 shares of ANET for $131,514 on Feb 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $125.49 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Giancarlo Charles H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $125.51 each. As a result, the insider received 251,018 and left with 86,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $143.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.71.

Shares Statistics:

ANET traded an average of 2.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $748.7M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 32.40% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $947.86M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.95B and the low estimate is $4.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.