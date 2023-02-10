There Is Still Room For Cactus Inc. (WHD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) was $50.44 for the day, down -5.70% from the previous closing price of $53.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572991 shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $48.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Bender Joel sold 542,336 shares for $54.00 per share. The transaction valued at 29,286,144 led to the insider holds 68,604 shares of the business.

Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares of WHD for $30,386,944 on Jun 07. The President and CEO now owns 50,464 shares after completing the transaction at $54.04 per share. On May 27, another insider, Bender Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,680 shares for $52.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,304,832 and left with 612,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $64.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.79.

Shares Statistics:

WHD traded an average of 435.38K shares per day over the past three months and 465.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.75M. Shares short for WHD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, WHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $170.72M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.36M, an estimated increase of 56.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.58M, an increase of 45.90% less than the figure of $56.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $699M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $438.59M, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866.35M and the low estimate is $782.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.