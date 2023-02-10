There Is Still Room For Carter’s Inc. (CRI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed the day trading at $77.68 up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $77.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556313 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $100.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRI traded about 606.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRI traded about 697.56k shares per day. A total of 38.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.27M. Shares short for CRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

CRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.