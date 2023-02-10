There Is Still Room For FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) closed the day trading at $203.99 down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $208.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315817 shares were traded. FLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $240 from $208 previously.

On October 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $278 to $203.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when King Alan sold 1,379 shares for $223.38 per share. The transaction valued at 308,037 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEETCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLT has reached a high of $265.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLT traded about 474.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLT traded about 496k shares per day. A total of 74.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.54M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.26 and a low estimate of $4.05, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.97, with high estimates of $4.03 and low estimates of $3.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.09 and $15.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.97. EPS for the following year is $17.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $18.15 and $16.34.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $880.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $887.7M to a low estimate of $868M. As of the current estimate, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.48M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $878.39M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $892.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $865.11M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.