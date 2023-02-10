There Is Still Room For Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) was $17.03 for the day, up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $16.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527946 shares were traded. RUTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RUTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Mirdamadi Susan sold 15,000 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 102,359 shares of the business.

Mirdamadi Susan sold 15,000 shares of RUTH for $345,000 on Feb 11. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 117,359 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.81.

Shares Statistics:

RUTH traded an average of 391.61K shares per day over the past three months and 325.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.31M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, RUTH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.19M to a low estimate of $109.62M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.19M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.18M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.33M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $498.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.12M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $539.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.5M and the low estimate is $531.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.