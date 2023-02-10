There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: APA Corporation (APA).

As of close of business last night, APA Corporation’s stock clocked out at $41.05, down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $42.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5377965 shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On January 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $44.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares for $41.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,579,305 led to the insider holds 58,844 shares of the business.

LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 40,800 shares of APA for $1,627,920 on Mar 07. The Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel now owns 145,594 shares after completing the transaction at $39.90 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Joung Chansoo, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $32.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,316,992 and bolstered with 65,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $51.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APA traded 5.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 329.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.35M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.83M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 9.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, APA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 4.20% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 14, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.