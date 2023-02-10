There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

In the latest session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at $55.57 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $55.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2635946 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PulteGroup Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $60.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when O’Meara Brien P. sold 4,924 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 295,455 led to the insider holds 17,308 shares of the business.

Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares of PHM for $740,119 on Feb 28. The Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr now owns 82,590 shares after completing the transaction at $49.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $60.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PHM has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 3.58M over the past ten days. A total of 230.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.26M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.81M with a Short Ratio of 8.26M, compared to 9.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PHM is 0.64, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.1 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $6.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.39B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.14B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.