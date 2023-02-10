There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Soligenix Inc. (SNGX).

In the latest session, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) closed at $0.40 down -13.02% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0599 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637921 shares were traded. SNGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Soligenix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2018, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $2.70.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 14, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Straube Richard bought 8,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J bought 20,000 shares of SNGX for $8,866 on May 18. The CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 90,095 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNGX has reached a high of $1.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6113.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNGX has traded an average of 98.28K shares per day and 95.75k over the past ten days. A total of 43.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.07M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNGX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 277.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 365.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $200k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Soligenix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186k, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, a decrease of -20.00% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $820k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $810k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $800k, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6M and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 319.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.