There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC).

As of close of business last night, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock clocked out at $35.62, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $35.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563310 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.49.

To gain a deeper understanding of TMHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On July 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $29.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 108,224 shares for $37.16 per share. The transaction valued at 4,021,242 led to the insider holds 46,127 shares of the business.

LYON WILLIAM H sold 77,395 shares of TMHC for $2,804,895 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 48,127 shares after completing the transaction at $36.24 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Palmer Sheryl, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $36.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,613,000 and left with 296,052 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.69.

It appears that TMHC traded 917.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.17M. Shares short for TMHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 5.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.99 and $9.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.54. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.36 and $4.8.

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.