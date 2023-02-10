There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed the day trading at $195.86 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $198.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1463530 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares for $211.57 per share. The transaction valued at 105,785 led to the insider holds 38,276 shares of the business.

Hoyt Aimee L sold 871 shares of ILMN for $179,051 on Jan 09. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 2,796 shares after completing the transaction at $205.57 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $204.58 each. As a result, the insider received 102,290 and left with 38,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $371.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 214.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILMN traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILMN traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.