There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) closed the day trading at $21.73 down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $22.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564640 shares were traded. TIXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $24.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Sector Perform on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIXT has reached a high of $31.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIXT traded about 161.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIXT traded about 137.98k shares per day. A total of 266.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.41M. Insiders hold about 10.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.32% stake in the company. Shares short for TIXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 687.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 707.98k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.