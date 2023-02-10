There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) closed the day trading at $10.74 down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $11.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7134472 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $22.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GT traded about 3.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GT traded about 5.1M shares per day. A total of 284.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.88M with a Short Ratio of 12.54M, compared to 14.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61B to a low estimate of $5.08B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.35B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.48B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.26B and the low estimate is $20.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.