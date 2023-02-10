This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

In the latest session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) closed at $9.63 down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6220893 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.50.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $10.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Davis Reginald E sold 4,600 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 45,863 led to the insider holds 123,033 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 30,800 shares of NYCB for $756,756 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 30,800 shares after completing the transaction at $24.57 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Lux Marshall, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,275 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $11.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYCB has traded an average of 10.36M shares per day and 9.39M over the past ten days. A total of 681.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 671.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.89M with a Short Ratio of 12.89M, compared to 49.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NYCB is 0.68, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.20. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $503.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $563.6M to a low estimate of $442M. As of the current estimate, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.48M, an increase of 68.50% over than the figure of $56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.