This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Gap Inc. (GPS)

In the latest session, The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) closed at $13.37 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $13.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4765332 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Gap Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Barbeito Horacio sold 373 shares for $13.10 per share. The transaction valued at 4,892 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 7,311 shares of GPS for $90,208 on Dec 21. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 98,980 shares after completing the transaction at $12.34 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, O’Connell Katrina, who serves as the EVP CFO of the company, sold 31,294 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 438,116 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPS has traded an average of 8.31M shares per day and 7.91M over the past ten days. A total of 365.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.31M with a Short Ratio of 33.87M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPS is 0.60, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 360.00% for GPS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.46B and the low estimate is $15.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.