Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AMERCO (UHAL)

AMERCO (NYSE: UHAL) closed the day trading at $63.93 down -7.01% from the previous closing price of $68.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648364 shares were traded. UHAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UHAL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Brogan John P. bought 37 shares for $54.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,998 led to the insider holds 49,987 shares of the business.

Willow Grove Holdings LP bought 115,000 shares of UHAL for $7,553,205 on Dec 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,324,000 shares after completing the transaction at $65.68 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, SHOEN MARK V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 115,000 shares for $65.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,553,717 and bolstered with 1,324,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMERCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHAL has reached a high of $70.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UHAL traded about 472.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UHAL traded about 252.59k shares per day. A total of 19.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.62M. Insiders hold about 38.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UHAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 249.37k with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 237.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $20.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $20.62 and a low estimate of $20.62, while EPS last year was $20.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.74, with high estimates of $15.74 and low estimates of $15.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $60.22 and $60.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $60.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 10.60% from the average estimate.