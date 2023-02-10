Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

The closing price of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was $16.66 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $16.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17539123 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Seymour David sold 74,614 shares for $16.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,195,727 led to the insider holds 398,371 shares of the business.

Raja Vasu sold 12,775 shares of AAL for $176,806 on Nov 22. The EVP Chief Commercial Officer now owns 54,381 shares after completing the transaction at $13.84 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Raja Vasu, who serves as the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,609 shares for $14.29 each. As a result, the insider received 94,443 and left with 71,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 504.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

AAL traded an average of 27.47M shares per day over the past three months and 25.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 650.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 86.29M with a Short Ratio of 89.51M, compared to 80.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.28% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.78B to a low estimate of $12.62B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.43B, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.75B, an increase of 33.20% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.88B, up 62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.37B and the low estimate is $48.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.